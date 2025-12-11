Bill Ackman Fires Back At Tucker Carlson For Calling Him 'Dumb' And 'Non-Creative' In A Podcast: 'Lost His Soul...'

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman pushed back against Tucker Carlson's latest jabs, noting they’ve spoken only twice since the defamation case and that the conservative media personality never corrected false claims.

Ackman’s Allegations Against Carlson

The billionaire investor claimed that Carlson defamed him on his show, despite being presented with the facts and a legal letter. Ackman also alleged that Carlson continued to speak ill of him and then repeatedly asked him to appear on his show to discuss various topics.

After sharing the post, Ackman did not hold back in his criticism of the political commentator, stating that Carlson is an “ignorant” and that he has “lost his soul.”

Ackman’s outrage came after Carlson, on the latest episode of the Theo Von podcast, criticized the billionaire.

"Bill Ackman is worth 8 billion… but I know Bill Ackman, he is kinda dumb. He has not ever created anything. He is totally non-creative."

“How do these people wind up running our biggest institutions?” Carlson said.

Ackman-Carlson Rift Continues

Ackman and Carlson’s rivalry is not new. This post comes after Ackman’s public criticism of Carlson for his podcast featuring Trevor Milton, the former CEO of EV maker Nikola Corp. (OTC:NKLAQ) , in July. Ackman labeled Milton a “convicted corporate stock market fraudster” and condemned Carlson for providing a platform for him.

Additionally, Carlson has amped up his criticism of Israel in recent times, sparking outrage among supporters of President Donald Trump. His claims include the late financier Jeffrey Epstein being an Israeli agent blackmailing U.S. politicians.

In November, Carlson expressed his shock at the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee’s cover meeting with convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, questioning whether Huckabee would explain.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.