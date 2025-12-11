Gavin Newsom Calls Trump 'Most Destructive President' In Lifetime, Warns US At 'Real Risk' Of Becoming Unrecognizable

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) labeled President Donald Trump as a grave threat to the nation's democratic institutions and called on Americans to resist what he called a dangerous trajectory.

Newsom Labels Trump ‘Reckless’ And A Threat To Democracy

On Wednesday, Newsom shared a video interview on X, in which he criticized Trump's leadership and the individuals and institutions he says have enabled it.

"I think Trump is one of the most destructive presidents and human beings in my lifetime," Newsom said. "I think this Republic is at real risk, this country of being unrecognizable."

He added, "This guy is reckless. He's wrecked this country, and we will not have a fair and free election if we don't continue to fight."

Governor Criticizes Crony Capitalism, Corporate And Political Enablers Of Trump

He went on to call out corporate leaders, universities, law firms, and other politicians who, in his view, have supported or failed to challenge Trump.

"I can't stand the crony capitalism. I can't stand all these supplicants that are sitting there bending the knee to this president," Newsom said, highlighting both Democrats and Republicans who he believes have been complicit.

Newsom framed his comments as a moral responsibility, saying, "Seriously. I'm the future ex-governor… one thing I know that matters in the rest of my life is I have to look at my kids in the goddamn eye… and say that [inaudible] of being judged, not to have lived in the moment."

Warren, Pence And Newsom Criticized Trump's Use Of Power

Newsom, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) each criticized President Trump over military deployment decisions, national security strategy and withheld economic data.

Earlier this month, Newsom condemned Trump for federalizing thousands of California National Guard troops and sending Marines to Los Angeles during immigration protests, arguing the prolonged control undermined civil liberties.

Pence warned that Trump's new national security strategy softened the U.S. stance toward China and Russia and could weaken alliances.

In October, Warren accused the administration of withholding the September jobs report during a key Federal Reserve meeting, saying the lack of data left the Fed "flying blind" and and allowed the White House to "hide the truth about our economy."

She argued families deserved transparency, not "more lies from Trump."

