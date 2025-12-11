Trump Launches $1Million 'Gold' And $5Million 'Platinum' Cards Promising Fast-Track US Residency, Tax Advantages For Wealthy Foreigners

President Donald Trump is promoting two high-priced immigration programs that promise fast-track residency and major tax advantages to wealthy applicants.

Trump Launches Million-Dollar ‘Gold Card‘

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled the "Trump Gold Card" and "Trump Platinum Card," two contribution-based pathways marketed as offering unprecedented access to the United States.

The Trump Gold Card offers U.S. residency “in record time” for applicants who pay a “$15,000 DHS processing fee” and make a $1 million contribution, subject to background approval.

$5 Million ‘Platinum Card’ Offers 270 Tax-Free Days

The “Trump Platinum Card” will allow foreign nationals to spend up to 270 days a year in the United States without paying taxes on non-U.S. income.

Applicants can join a waiting list now, and when the program launches, they must pay a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee and a $5 million contribution.

The card also eliminates the need for travel visas.

President Trump has launched the Trump Gold Card, a program offering a direct path to U.S. citizenship for qualified, vetted applicants.

Announced on Truth Social, Trump stated that it will help American companies retain key talent, with the official website, trumpcard.gov, going live soon.

Howard Lutnick called it a "monumental day," noting employees who pass vetting can pursue citizenship after five years.

Kristi Noem added that the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce are supporting the program, which provides expedited EB-1 or EB-2 green cards to individuals and corporations contributing $1 million and $2 million, respectively.

The Gold Card program aims to attract top entrepreneurs and investors to the U.S., combining wealth-based investment with fast-track residency and workforce retention.

