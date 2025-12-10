Elon Musk Warns 'Importing Voters' To Create Single-Party Dominance Is 'An End To America'

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , has made a bold statement about the potential disastrous consequences of unchecked immigration from third-world countries into the U.S.

Musk Warns Immigration Could Shift Votes

Musk took to X on late Wednesday to express his views on the potential impact of “importing voters” into the U.S. He highlighted the political implications of this action as a “single-party supermajority,” citing specific examples from Minnesota, California, and New York.

Elon Musk argued that U.S. leaders are encouraging immigration to create a left-leaning voter base reliant on government benefits. He cited Rep. Ilhan Omar and Minnesota's Somali community as an example and claimed that states like California and New York have already become one-party strongholds by rejecting voter ID laws.

Musk warned that these trends threaten American democracy and could lead to national decline.

“We stand on the precipice of disaster, an end to America,” wrote Musk.

Musk Urges Legal, Skilled Immigration

In 2024, Musk advocated for a simpler legal immigration process amid a migrant influx. He expressed support for legal immigration for talented, hardworking, and honest individuals. However, he also raised concerns about the influx of unvetted immigrants, emphasizing the need for a more efficient legal immigration process.

Earlier this month, Musk acknowledged the significant contribution of H1-B talent to the U.S. and called for a more open yet cautious approach to immigration. He defended skilled immigration, stating that the U.S. has “benefitted immensely” from Indian talent. Musk also downplayed concerns that immigrants are taking American jobs, emphasizing the scarcity of talented individuals.

Trump’s Recent Crackdown On Minnesota Somalis

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has connected his administration's immigration crackdown on Minnesota's Somali community to several government-program fraud cases involving defendants with Somali roots. Earlier this month, during a cabinet meeting, Trump labeled Somalis in Minnesota as "garbage" and stated that he didn't want them in the U.S.

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota are pursuing several major fraud cases, including the $300 million Feeding Our Future scheme. Prosecutor Joe Thompson has suggested total losses across all cases could surpass $1 billion.



