Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks Silence After 'Traitor' Insult And Details Pipe Bomb Threats: 'Feel Very Sorry For President Trump'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she feels "very sorry" for President Donald Trump after he publicly mocked and insulted her, warning that his words have fueled serious threats against her family.

Trump Mocks Greene In Politico Interview

On Tuesday, in a Politico interview, Trump ridiculed Greene by repeatedly misnaming her, calling her "Marjorie Traitor Greene," and saying some people call her "Taylor Greene" or "Taylor Brown."

He criticized her for saying he spends too much time on foreign policy and defended his overseas travel, claiming, "I brought back trillions of dollars" from a single trip.

Greene Responds On CNN After ‘Very Dumb Person’ Post

Greene responded hours later on CNN's interview with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown after Trump posted on Truth Social that she was "not America First or MAGA" and called her "a very dumb person."

"I feel very sorry for President Trump," Greene said. "It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and puts so much vitriol, name-calling."

She said Trump's "traitor" remark triggered serious threats."We had a pipe bomb threat on my home… and direct death threats on my son," she said.

Greene added that she prays for Trump and forgives him, but criticized his leadership style.

Greene-Trump Feud Sparks Controversy

Greene accused House GOP leaders of sidelining Republican women and blocking her Protect Children's Innocence Act, even as her feud with President Trump escalated.

She also said her break with Trump began after she backed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, angering the president and earning her the label "traitor."

Following her resignation from Congress, effective Jan. 5, 2026, she increased her media appearances, criticized the MAGA movement, and drew national attention by comparing Trump to a domestic abuser.

