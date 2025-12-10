Mike Pence Slams Trump's 'Doctrine Of Contradictions,' Warns New Security Strategy Will Please China, Russia But 'Discomfit' Allies

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized President Donald Trump's newly released national security strategy on Tuesday, calling it a "doctrine of contradictions" that could unsettle U.S. allies while appeasing global adversaries.

Trump's Strategy Soft On China And Russia, Says Pence

The 33-page strategy, released Friday, marks a significant shift from Trump's first-term approach, which emphasized "great power competition" with China and Russia.

On Tuesday, Pence shared a Wall Street Journal analysis on X, writing: "A Trump Doctrine of Contradictions: New Security Document is notably Soft on Russia and China…It will please China and Russia but discomfit America's allies."

Focus On The Americas Draws Criticism From Experts

The WSJ report noted that the new strategy prioritizes the Western Hemisphere, highlighting migration and drug trafficking, while largely downplaying threats from China and Russia.

"By any measure the largest threat to the U.S. is the hostile power across the Pacific," the report said, referring to China.

"Yet the document describes commerce as ‘the ultimate stakes' in the Pacific and treats trade imbalances as a bigger threat to U.S. prosperity than Beijing's military buildup."

The strategy also calls for "strategic stability" with Russia and emphasizes a reduced global leadership role for the United States.

Critics argue that this could embolden adversaries while confusing allies who rely on U.S. engagement abroad.

Trump's National Security Strategy Faces US And European Backlash

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized Trump's new National Security Strategy for favoring authoritarian powers over democratic allies.

Schumer accused Trump of "selling out our allies in Europe and putting Russia first."

Sanders said he preferred Saudi Arabia under MBS, calling it "a betrayal of American values."

Kelly added that the strategy produces "winners and losers," arguing that Trump prioritizes autocrats, personal allies, and family interests over U.S. security.

European officials also reacted strongly. France's junior army minister, Alice Rufo, called the strategy a "harsh wake-up call" and urged Europe to strengthen its military.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said it highlighted the need for Europe to become more militarily independent while maintaining transatlantic ties.

The criticism underscores concerns that Trump's strategy could weaken U.S. alliances and embolden authoritarian powers like Russia and Saudi Arabia.

