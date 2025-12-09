Eileen Higgins Makes History As Democrats Capture Miami Mayor's Office For First Time In Nearly 30 Years

Democrats have seized control of Miami City Hall for the first time in nearly three decades, as Eileen Higgins defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez in a runoff that both parties cast as a forerunner ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Higgins Becomes Miami's First Democratic Female Mayor

Decision Desk HQ projected Higgins the winner Tuesday night, with The Associated Press reporting she won by about 19 percentage points, becoming Miami's first Democratic and first female mayor in nearly 30 years.

Reuters noted that Higgins now leads a Hispanic-majority city of roughly 487,000 people in the heart of President Donald Trump's Florida stronghold, flipping an office Republicans had held since the late 1990s and handing Democrats a symbolic victory in a county Trump carried in 2024 after Miami-Dade flipped to him from Joe Biden.

Campaign Focused On Affordability, Ethics And Immigration

Higgins, a Spanish-speaking former Miami-Dade County commissioner known as "La Gringa," campaigned hard on affordability, ethics in local government and immigrant protections, frequently attacking Trump's record.

See Also: Elon Musk’s X Says ‘Not Our Choice’ Even As Australia’s Prime Minister Calls It A ‘Proud Day’ After Imposing Under 16 Social Media Ban

"We are facing rhetoric from elected officials that is so dehumanizing and cruel, especially against immigrant populations," she told the AP after her victory speech, vowing to treat the officially nonpartisan post as a full-time job focused on housing and basic services rather than culture-war fights.

Symbolic Win Signals Democratic Momentum In Florida

The race drew an unusual national cast that included Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FLa.) lined up behind Gonzalez, while Democrats, including Pete Buttigieg, Rahm Emanuel and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) stumped or endorsed for Higgins, echoing what Reuters called a broader "flurry of election victories" for Democrats in 2025.

The result also caps the tenure of outgoing Republican Mayor Francis Suarez, a crypto-friendly executive who courted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners, backed the failed MiamiCoin project and once floated taking his salary in Bitcoin.

For Democrats, Higgins' win offers a rare bright spot in Florida after years of GOP gains among Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan voters, and it adds another data point to the party's argument that Trump's grip on key urban and suburban centers is loosening even in red-trending states.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Just dance on Shutterstock.com