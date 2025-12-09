Trump Ally Bets Big On This Financial Stock Ahead Of 2026

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) has disclosed new transactions from November, adding to his recent portfolio moves, which included his largest purchase of 2025.

Here's a look at the recent trades.

Mullin's Stock Transactions

Mullin, who is a close ally of President Donald Trump, recently disclosed two stock purchases and two stock sales from Nov. 10, according to his Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here are the transactions:

Bought $50,000 to $100,000 Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) shares

(NYSE:COF) shares Bought $15,000 to $50,000 Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) shares

(NYSE:PNR) shares Sold $15,000 to $50,000 CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) shares

(NASDAQ:CSX) shares Sold $15,000 to $50,000 Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares

The sales of CSX and Zoetis were the senator's entire positions in the stock. Mullin recently disclosed selling multiple other stocks during the month of November with his lone purchase in his last disclosure being a $250,000 to $500,000 buy of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock.

Mullin's Trades Catch Attention

As a close ally of Trump and a member of several Senate committees, the trading activity of Mullin has been more closely watched by retail investors in recent months.

Benzinga has previously flagged the senator for questionable disclosures.

Earlier this year, Mullin violated the STOCK Act by reporting transactions he made in 2023 two years later in 2025.

The senator also disclosed buying shares of the defense company L3 Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), which prompted investor attention given Mullin’s committee assignments.

Mullin serves on the Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Indian Affairs and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. He also serves on various subcommittees. The role of the Armed Services committee has been closely followed, with trades in defense stocks or companies that could benefit from war, raising potential conflicts of interest.

The recent purchases of Microsoft, Pentair, and Capital One Financial will be closely monitored to see if they end up with new government contracts or gain favor with the president going forward.

