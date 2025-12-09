Bernie Sanders Says Trump Hates Democracies And Prefers Saudi Arabia's 'Brutal Dictatorship,' Accuses President of Betraying 'American Values'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accused President Donald Trump of siding with authoritarian power while turning against democratic allies.

Sanders Slams Trump's Saudi Arabia Praise

On Monday, in a post on X, the Vermont independent said Trump "hates Europe's democracies" because they support universal health care, strong social welfare systems and labor unions.

"He prefers MBS's Saudi Arabia, where one trillionaire family runs a brutal dictatorship," Sanders wrote. "What a betrayal of American values!"

Trump Praises Saudi Crown Prince, Highlights $1 Trillion Investment

Last month, President Trump gave Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a lavish welcome at the White House, calling him "fantastic," "brilliant," and a "very good friend" while praising his accomplishments and human rights record, according to Al Jazeera.

Trump highlighted billions in planned Saudi investments in the U.S., strengthened defense ties, and emphasized MBS's strategic importance, portraying him as a close ally and key partner in regional and economic matters.

Trump Policies Fuel Tensions With European Democracies And Healthcare

The Trump administration's National Security Strategy is seen as supporting populist and far-right movements that challenge European democracies, undermining liberal institutions and social protections, reported The Guardian.

Critics argue that Trump's policies exacerbate Europe's struggles to provide universal healthcare and other public services, fueling disillusionment among working-class and young people and strengthening authoritarian and illiberal forces across the continent.

Meanwhile, in November, Trump pledged to help end Sudan's civil war after Saudi Crown Prince urged him to act, condemning what he called "tremendous atrocities."

He promised to work with regional powers, including the UAE, to stabilize the conflict and later warned that Sudan had become "the most violent place on Earth."

Sanders previously criticized Trump's lavish White House reception for the crown prince, calling it an embrace of "authoritarianism" and accusing him of rewarding Saudi elites while ordinary Americans struggled with rising health costs.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk attended the same White House dinner, joining other tech leaders in U.S.-Saudi investment discussions on AI and technology, highlighting ongoing business ties.

