Chuck Schumer Says Moscow Is Endorsing Trump's National Security Strategy As President Sells Out European Allies And Puts Russia First

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of favoring Russia over U.S. allies in Europe as part of his new National Security Strategy.

Trump Accused Of Prioritizing Russia Over US Allies In Europe

In a post on X, Schumer wrote, "Moscow is now endorsing Trump's National Security Strategy. Trump is selling out our allies in Europe and putting Russia first — the inevitable result of rolling out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska."

He added sarcastically, "This photo should be on the front cover of his so-called ‘Strategy,'" referring to a past meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Lawmakers Split On Trump's National Security Strategy

Democratic leaders sharply criticized President Trump's new National Security Strategy, accusing it of favoring authoritarian powers such as Russia and China while putting American families and traditional values at risk.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said the strategy creates "winners and losers," arguing Trump prioritizes autocrats, personal allies and family interests over U.S. safety.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) echoed Kelly's concerns, saying the strategy abandons U.S. commitments to democracy and human rights, instead criticizing European allies while embracing authoritarian leaders tied to Trump's personal and financial network.

The Trump administration's National Security Strategy warns that Europe faces "civilisational erasure" from migration and declining birthrates, criticizes European governments and the EU, and signals U.S. support for nationalist parties, reported Euro News.

In contrast, senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby defended the document, calling it a clear "America First" plan that promotes peace through strength and advances U.S. interests by operating from a position of power.

Trump National Security Strategy Sparks Global Backlash

Last week, the White House released a new National Security Strategy focused on expanding U.S. economic power, strengthening the military, and advancing an America-first approach in the Western Hemisphere.

The plan sparked backlash from both international and domestic figures.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused the European Union of corruption and warned of legal action over Russia energy sanctions.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton alleged the Trump administration was undermining Ukraine and U.S. interests for personal and political gain.

