Amid Elon Musk's Cooling Tensions With White House, Donald Trump Jr. Calls Tesla CEO 'Generational Talent:' 'My Father Understands…'

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., has hailed Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk as a genius amid easing tensions between Musk and the White House.

Changing The Face Of Science And Technology, Says Donald Trump Jr.

Speaking at an appearance at the Doha Forum on Sunday, Trump Jr. hailed Musk for his "incredible" work with the social media platform Twitter (now known as X). "I mean, he really allowed the democratization of truth and freedom and free speech to occur," Trump Jr. said.

He also hailed Musk's work with his companies like Tesla, SpaceX and more as a "generational" talent. It's "a generational level of genius, and my father understands and respects that," Trump Jr. said. He also outlined that Musk was "changing the face of science and technology" with his work and that Musk was "100%" back in Trump's circle.

Easing Tensions Amid Trump's CAFE Rollback

The news comes as Trump had earlier said that he liked Musk "a lot" during a White House press briefing, hailing Musk for his support in the run-up to the Presidential election, where Trump won a second term in Washington.

Tensions were reportedly high between the pair following a series of decisions taken by the administration, which directly affected Tesla's business, including the ending of the Federal EV credit as well as the proposed rescinding of the 2009 Endangerment Finding.

Despite eased relations, Trump recently rolled back Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms, a move that was hailed by Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley, amid affordability concerns in the automotive industry. The relaxation has drawn criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Price Action: TSLA declined 1.26% to $449.25 during Pre-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock