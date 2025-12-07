Trump Explodes Over 'Lack Of Loyalty' After Pardoned Democrat Henry Cuellar Refuses To Switch Parties, Snubs GOP Power Play

President Donald Trump blasted Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Truth Social after the Texas Democrat he pardoned chose not to join Republicans and instead filed to run again as a Democrat.

Trump Slams Cuellar Over ‘Lack Of Loyalty‘

On Sunday, Trump vented his frustration on social media calling Cuellar's decision to stay with Democrats a "lack of LOYALTY" and writing, "Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!"

Trump said he felt Cuellar had been unfairly targeted and defended his pardon by saying the congressman was "treated sooo badly" for backing border security.

Cuellar Stays Democrat After Trump Pardon

Cuellar, who has denied wrongdoing in connection with earlier federal charges, quickly moved to file for re-election as a Democrat, undercutting Republican hopes that he might switch parties.

In response to Trump's criticism, Cuellar told Fox News, "I’m an American, I’m a Texan and I’m a Democrat – in that order."

He added, "I am a conservative Democrat, but I will work with the president."

Trump said he had never personally spoken to Cuellar or his family but said he "felt very good about fighting" for them, accusing Democrats of trying to "destroy" the lawmaker over his stance on border security.

Trump Pardons Cuellar, Sparks Loyalty And Justice Storm

Last week, President Trump pardoned Cuellar and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case, calling the prosecution politically motivated and accusing the justice system of being "weaponized."

Cuellar and his wife had been accused of accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from foreign-linked entities in exchange for influence in Congress.

After the pardon, Cuellar reaffirmed his innocence, thanked Trump, and said he would remain a Democrat and continue his work in Congress.

