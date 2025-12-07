Clinton Slams Trump On Ukraine, Cuban Blasts Politicians Over Obamacare And More: This Week In Politics

As the week unfolded, the political world witnessed some major developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Administration Of ‘Selling Out' Ukraine

On Sunday, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to express her concerns, “The Trump administration's corruption has extended to selling out Ukraine — and America's interests — to Russia so that the Trump family and their friends can make a few bucks.”

She attached screenshots and urged followers to read a Wall Street Journal article published on Nov. 28, which describes a Miami Beach meeting last month where two American businessmen and a Russian counterpart reportedly worked on what was billed as a peace plan but also mapped out ways to bring Russia’s roughly $2 trillion economy back into global markets, with U.S. companies positioned ahead of European rivals.

Mark Cuban Criticizes Current State Of Affordable Care Act

On Thursday, Cuban accused major insurers of “abusing” independent physicians and argued that the system has deteriorated into one that corporations have learned to manipulate. He condemned a widespread pattern of big insurance companies denying, underpaying, slow-paying, and clawing back reimbursements from independent physicians and pharmacies.

Sean Duffy Gives Gov. Walz 30 Days To Fix CDL Issues

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to social media to call out Walz for illegally issuing CDLs, stating that the Department of Transportation (DOT) found that “one third” of the “non-domiciled CDLs” issued in the state were illegal. He warned that Minnesota has 30 days to fix this or face a loss of federal funding.

Musk Says He Urged Trump to Drop Tariffs

On Monday, Elon Musk revealed that he had tried to persuade President Trump to reconsider implementing tariffs, expressing concerns about potential market distortions and their impact on Tesla’s operations in China.

Schumer Calls Trump's Economic Claims A ‘Hoax' As Prices Soar

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized President Trump’s claims about the economy, highlighting the increasing prices of essential goods under his administration.

