Trump To Host Kennedy Center Honors, First For Sitting President: Takes Jab At Kimmel, Predicts Record Ratings

President Donald Trump will host Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors program, marking the first time a sitting president has presented the show.

“We never had a president hosting the awards before, this is a first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews, right?” Trump said on Saturday during an Oval Office medal ceremony, according to a report by The Guardian.

Trump hosted country music singer George Strait, actor-singer Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone and rock band Kiss members for the presentation.

Trump Predicts Record Ratings

Trump predicted the event would become the highest-rated show in the program's history.

The U.S. president also took a swipe at Jimmy Kimmel, saying, "If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't think I should be president."

Kimmel was suspended for a week by ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) , after his remarks about the shooting involving right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. Trump applauded his suspension.

Selection And Redesigned Medals

Trump called the recipients “the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled.”

Trump said in August that he had been about 98% involved in selecting this year's honorees. The medallions were redesigned by Tiffany & Co.

