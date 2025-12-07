Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Defends Caribbean Strike: 'I Would Have Made The Same Call'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the Trump administration's counter-drug operations in the Caribbean, supporting a follow-up strike that killed survivors from an alleged drug boat, despite bipartisan congressional scrutiny over potential war crimes.

Hegseth Backs Bradley’s Strike Decision

On Saturday, speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, Hegseth said the operations demonstrate "the strength of American resolve in stemming the flow of lethal drugs to our country."

The Pentagon Chief supported Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley‘s decision to authorize a secondary strike killing two survivors in September.

“From what I understood then and what I understand now, I fully support that strike,” Hegseth said. “I would have made the same call myself.”

At a White House Cabinet meeting, Hegseth stated he didn’t watch the second strike live, learned hours later, and couldn’t see survivors through flames and smoke, calling it “fog of war.”

War Crime Questions Surface

According to the Department of Defense Law of War Manual, those who are shipwrecked are “in need of assistance and care” and “must refrain from any hostile act.”

Hegseth Rejects ‘Kill Order’ Accusations

Hegseth has earlier faced accusations of ordering all individuals on targeted Caribbean boats to be killed, which he denied.

"No, you don’t walk in and say, ‘Kill them.’ It’s just patently ridiculous," he said, calling the claims an attempt "to create a cartoon of me."

Hegseth also dismissed the reports last month, calling them ‘fake news' and ‘derogatory' attacks on the troops protecting the homeland.

The Caribbean strikes ordered by President Donald Trump in September, up to Dec. 4, have resulted in at least 22 strikes on 23 vessels, causing at least 87 fatalities.

