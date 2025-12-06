Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump Was 'Furious' After Their Political Split: 'He Was Extremely Angry At Me'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has spoken up about her public disagreement with President Donald Trump.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Greene confirmed that her backing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act was the catalyst for the termination of her relationship with Trump. The President was “furious” with her for endorsing the discharge petition to unveil the files, she stated.

Greene, who tendered her resignation last month, was a staunch supporter and loyalist of Trump. Despite this, her endorsement for the transparency act, which Trump eventually supported and signed into law, led to her being labeled a “traitor” by the President.

"We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” she said during the interview with Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes.

"I fully believe that those women deserve everything they're asking; they're asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it, and he was furious with me," Greene added.

Since the fallout, Greene has ramped up her public appearances on various news platforms and voiced her dissatisfaction with the direction of the MAGA movement, which she once fervently supported.

This transition from elected office to online public influencing has led some observers to describe her as “more dangerous than ever.”

Why It Matters: Greene’s fallout with Trump and her subsequent shift in public persona highlight the complexities and internal conflicts within the MAGA movement. Her support for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, despite Trump’s initial resistance, underscores her willingness to diverge from the party line.

This public disagreement with Trump, coupled with her increased media presence, suggest a potential shift in her political trajectory and influence within the conservative sphere.

