Putin Pledges Uninterrupted Oil Flows To India, Questions US Policy As Both Nations Set $100 Billion Trade Goal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged continued energy shipments to India during Friday's annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Both leaders affirmed that ties remain resilient to external pressure, defying U.S. sanctions policy.

According to an official statement from the Kremlin, both countries have also been proactive in working toward a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Russia Commits To Energy Partnership

Putin told reporters that Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources and everything needed for the development of India’s energy sector. “We are ready to continue ensuring the uninterrupted supply of fuel for the rapidly growing Indian economy,” he said.

The Indian Prime Minister stated that “energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership.”

Trump Tariffs Spark Delhi Response

President Donald Trump imposed 25% import tariffs on India in August over Russian oil purchases, calling it a sanction undermining.

In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that nations criticizing India ‘are themselves indulging in trade with Russia,' noting that the U.S. imports uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilizers, and chemicals from Russia.

Putin also questioned U.S. policy in a pre-summit interview, asking, “If the U.S. has the right to buy our [nuclear] fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege?”

Trump has earlier accused India of reselling Russian oil “on the Open Market for big profits.”

He has also stated that he “was not happy that India was buying oil."

$100 Billion Trade Target By 2030

The summit finalized an economic cooperation program between the two Special and Privileged Strategic Partners, targeting $100 billion in annual trade by 2030, up from $68.7 billion in fiscal year 2024-25.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, established during President Putin's state visit to India in October 2000.

