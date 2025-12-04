Congressman Bought And Sold Cracker Barrel Stock In Same Month: Here's How Much He Made

A member of Congress may have decided to put the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) logo controversy behind them and buy the dip on the restaurant stock. After holding shares for less than a month, the stock was sold for a small profit.

Congressman Buys and Sells Cracker Barrel Stock

Congressman Tim Moore (R-N.C.) bought shares of Cracker Barrel on Nov. 20, according to a financial disclosure shared by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The transaction was between $15,000 and $50,000.

Moore's purchase marked the first buy of Cracker Barrel stock in years by a member of Congress, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

The congressman's purchase may be interesting given the negative attention around the restaurant stock, with President Donald Trump and Republican voters criticizing the logo change before the company decided to undo it.

What could be even more interesting is the relatively short holding time of the stock by Moore. Shares were later sold on Nov. 28 with a transaction valued between $15,000 and $50,000.

While the exact prices of the buys and sells are unknown, the potential profit can be calculated using the price range of the two days in question.

On Nov. 20, Cracker Barrel shares traded between $25.93 and $27.90. On Nov. 28, Cracker Barrel shares traded between $28.50 and $28.99.

The $15,000 purchase could have bought between 537.63 and 578.48 Cracker Barrel shares. Those shares would have been sold later for a range of $15,322.46 to $16,770.14. This means a $15,000 purchase by Moore would have turned into a profit of $322.46 to $1,779.14, or a 2.1% to 11.9% gain.

If Moore bought $50,000 in Cracker Barrel shares, he would have profited even more. The congressman could have bought between 1,792.11 and 1,928.27 shares of Cracker Barrel on Nov. 20 with $50,000.

Those shares would have been sold on Nov. 28 for a range of $51,075.14 to $55,990.55. This means the congressman would have profited $1,075.14 to $5,990.55, or a gain of 2.2% to 12.0%.

What’s Next

While Moore profited from his Cracker Barrel shares, there could be more upside ahead, with a turnaround in traffic and sales and an upcoming catalyst in the first-quarter financial results on Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 68 cents per share in the first quarter, compared to a profit of 45 cents per share in last year's first quarter. Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter revenue of $804.15 million versus $845.09 million in last year's first quarter.

The drop in revenue and earnings comes as the first quarter was impacted by the logo change and boycotts.

Data from Placer.ai shows just how much visitor traffic fell at Cracker Barrel locations after the logo change.

Data shows that visits fell 5.3% in the week of Aug. 25 through Aug. 31, after the logo change on Aug. 19.

Visits fell even more in the weeks after the company announced plans to revert back to the old logo on Aug. 26. Here are the visits tracked by Placer.ai:

Week of Sept. 1 : -10.1% year-over-year

: -10.1% year-over-year Week of Sept. 8 : -10.0% year-over-year

: -10.0% year-over-year Week of Sept. 15 : -9.9% year-over-year

: -9.9% year-over-year Week of Sept. 22: -7.2% year-over-year

The data from Placer.ai showed sharp declines in visits to Cracker Barrel for several weeks, but a potential recovery in the last week of September.

Visits fell 7.2% in the last week of September, reversing course from the 10% declines in three straight weeks.

With traffic declines potentially priced into shares already, investors and analysts could be watching to see what the company says about traffic recovery and guidance.

Next week could show whether Moore was smart to take quick profits in November or if he should've held onto shares.

Cracker Barrel Stock Price

Cracker Barrel stock is down 1.7% to $28.36 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $25.62 and $71.93. Cracker Barrel shares are down 48.5% year-to-date in 2025.

