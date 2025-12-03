Trump Pardons Henry Cuellar And Wife Indicted For Taking $600,000 In Bribes, Says Texas Rep Was Targeted For 'Bravely' Speaking Against Open Borders

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case, calling the prosecution proof of a "weaponized" justice system and igniting fresh controversy over his sweeping use of clemency.

Trump Claims Case Shows ‘Weaponized' Justice System

Trump announced on Truth Social that he had granted Cuellar a full and unconditional pardon, alleging without evidence that prosecutors targeted the South Texas congressman because he "bravely spoke out against Open Borders" and "for speaking the TRUTH." "Henry, I don't know you, but you can sleep well tonight," Trump wrote. "Your nightmare is finally over!"

As per a Reuters report from May 2024, federal authorities had accused Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, of taking nearly $600,000 in bribes between 2014 and 2021 from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank in exchange for advancing their interests in Congress, with 14 counts that included conspiracy, bribery, money laundering and acting as agents of foreign principals.

See Also: Kamala Harris Slammed For Telling ‘Blatant Lies’ By Josh Shapiro, Democrat Governor Calls Trump ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ Figure

Cuellar Thanks Trump, Rejects Talk Of Party Switch

Cuellar, who has served in Congress for more than two decades and represents a border district, again declared his innocence and thanked Trump when he spoke to reporters outside his office, according to the Associated Press.

"I think the facts have been clear about this, but I would also say I want to thank God for standing during this very difficult time with my family and I," he said. "Now we can get back to work. Nothing has changed. We will continue working hard." Asked if he would switch parties, he replied, "No, like I said, nothing has changed."

Pardon Highlights Cuellar's Breaks With Democratic Party

A moderate Democrat who has bucked his party on immigration and abortion, Cuellar has often clashed with both the Biden and Trump administrations over border enforcement and cross-border trade, even as he has backed some legalization moves.

Trump earlier this year granted clemency to more than 1,500 people charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. He also pardoned sports executive Timothy Leiweke on Wednesday, continuing a string of high-profile interventions in politically sensitive cases.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: IAB Studio from Shutterstock