Pete Hegseth Claims 'Total Exoneration' After Pentagon Review Reportedly Finds He Shared Sensitive Plans On Signal App, Says 'Case Closed'

On Wednesday, former Fox News host and the current U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared full clearance after a Pentagon investigation reportedly found he shared sensitive Yemen strike information via Signal but did not assess whether it was classified.

Pentagon Review Flags Potential Risk

A Pentagon Inspector General review reportedly found that Hegseth transmitted details of planned U.S. strikes in Yemen on his personal Signal app, potentially putting troops at risk if intercepted, reported Reuters, citing two people familiar with the document.

Signal is a messaging app, similar to Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) WhatsApp.

The IG report also acknowledged that Hegseth, as defense secretary, has the authority to determine what information is classified, so it did not conclude whether he broke classification rules, the report said.

The report has not been made public, though U.S. officials anticipate its release later this week.

In a statement to the publication, the Pentagon said the review cleared the defense secretary.

Lawmakers Slam Hegseth for Poor Judgment, But Secretary Declares Victory

Representative Adam Smith (D-Wash.) called the findings "a damning review of an incompetent secretary of defense who is profoundly incapable of the job."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-V.A.) said the review showed a "broader pattern of recklessness and poor judgment," noting Hegseth used several Signal chats for official business.

Meanwhile, taking to X, Hegseth dismissed the criticisms, posting on X, "No classified information. Total exoneration. Case closed."

In March, earlier this year, screenshots published by The Atlantic revealed Hegseth's messages, including a discussion of a planned strike on a Houthi leader two hours before the operation, underscoring the sensitivity of the information shared.

Hegseth Denies Ordering All Kills On Caribbean Vessels

The report came after on Friday Hegseth denied claims that he authorized the killing of everyone on targeted Caribbean vessels.

Hegseth is reported to have told defense officials to "kill everybody" on a vessel spotted in the Caribbean on Sept. 2, initiating a series of missile strikes during the Trump administration.

