Kamala Harris Slammed For Telling 'Blatant Lies' By Josh Shapiro, Democrat Governor Calls Trump 'Once-In-A-Generation' Figure

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) accused former Vice President Kamala Harris of telling "blatant lies" about him in her new memoir on the 2024 campaign, "107 Days," deepening intraparty tensions among Democrats.

Shapiro Says Harris Twisted Running-Mate Interview Details

Shapiro told The Atlantic on Wednesday that Harris twisted their 2024 running-mate interview, calling her account "just blatant lies" and saying, "She's trying to sell books. Period."

In the book, Harris depicts him as domineering in the vetting session, claiming he promised to be "in the room for every decision" and peppered her with questions about the vice president's residence, allegations Shapiro flatly rejects.

Governor Links Party's Struggles To Voter Disconnect

Shapiro, who helped lead Harris's effort in Pennsylvania, now argues Democrats "lost ground in some of these communities by failing to show up and failing to treat people with a level of respect that they deserve," while describing Trump as "a once-in-a-generation political figure who's managed to connect on a deeper cultural level."

Reuters' post-election analysis found Harris struggled in blue-collar regions of Pennsylvania and other industrial states, where voters remained anxious about inflation and the economy.

Shapiro had already broken with party leaders over former President Joe Biden's performance, telling Stephen A. Smith's SiriusXM show in September this year, "I told them my concerns."

Other Top Democrats Question Harris's Memoir Accounts

Apart from Shapiro, several prominent Democrats have criticized Harris's memoir. According to an Associated Press report from September, she wrote that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was her "first choice" for a running mate but claimed their ticket would have been "too risky," a detail Buttigieg said he was "surprised" to read.

Harris also wrote that she called California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to seek his endorsement after Biden dropped out and only received a text saying, "Hiking. Will call back," with no follow-up call. Newsom later told NBC's Kristen Welker he didn't know why that "was even in the book," noting, "I sent out an endorsement a few minutes after [my text] as one of her first endorsements."

