Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys The Bitcoin Dip, Here's How Much She Made On Recent Purchase

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been actively buying up shares of a Bitcoin ETF in 2025. A new disclosure shows another purchase, which came during a dip in the price of the leading cryptocurrency.

Greene Buys Bitcoin ETF

The congresswoman bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) on Nov. 21, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The purchase adds to other purchases of the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF in 2025, which include the following:

Jan 8: $1,000 to $15,000

March 3: $15,000 to $50,000

Sept. 11: $1,000 to $15,000

Oct. 9: $1,000 to $15,000

Oct. 15: $1,000 to $15,000

Oct. 24: $1,000 to $15,000

With the latest transaction, the seven transactions now total purchases of between $21,000 and $140,000 in IBIT shares in 2025.

The latest purchase came as Bitcoin was trading down around $85,000. On Nov. 21, Bitcoin closed the day at $85,090.69. With Bitcoin trading at $92,982.50 today, the cryptocurrency is up 9.3%.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust closed at $47.97 on Nov. 21. With the ETF now at $52.74, shares are up 9.9% since the day of Greene's purchase.

Based on congressional disclosure ranges, Greene's most recent IBIT purchase has gained an estimated $99 to $1,485 so far.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Greene’s Trades

Greene previously brushed off criticism this year for the timing of her trades.

“I don’t place my buys and sells," Greene said previously, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that’s what anybody that has financial sense does."

The latest purchase by Greene or her portfolio manager could be another example of buying the dip and timing a trade.

Other past trades from Greene, like buying shares of Palantir Technologies and serving on the Armed Services Committee have sparked red flags from investors.

Greene recently announced she will resign from Congress in January, which means her trades will no longer be publicly disclosed, assuming she exits politics.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock