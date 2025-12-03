Trump 'Very Seriously' Considering Australian Retirement Savings System For US Working People: 'It's A Good Plan'

President Donald Trump has revealed that his administration is actively exploring the possibility of implementing a retirement savings system similar to Australia’s in the United States.

Trump Says Australian Plan ‘Worked Well’

Trump expressed his administration’s serious consideration of adopting Australia’s superannuation system. Trump highlighted the A$4.1 trillion ($2.70 trillion) retirement savings pool in Australia (as of May 2025) as a successful model.

“We’re looking at it very seriously. It has worked out very well; it’s a good plan.” Trump added that he is looking at the plan not for children “necessarily” but for working people.

When asked if he was specifically referring to the superannuation scheme, Trump confirmed, “That’s what they’re talking about, yep.”

It's unclear if the Trump Administration plans to implement a superannuation model alongside the long-established 401(k) system of the U.S.

Massive Boost For Trump's Child Accounts

Trump made these comments on Tuesday after Michael Dell, the billionaire founder of Dell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) and his wife, Susan, announced a $6.25 billion donation to fund the new government-backed Trump-branded investment accounts for children. This donation is set to benefit up to 25 million children aged 10 and under, residing in areas with a median income below $150,000.

Following this, the Invest America Act was passed, with Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner describing it as a transformational "401(k) from birth." The Act, which was positioned as the cornerstone of Trump’s "Main Street agenda," aims to close the wealth gap.

Can Australia's Model Fit The US?

Australia's retirement system relies on mandatory employer contributions to private "superannuation" accounts that grow through investments and remain locked in until retirement, providing a nationwide savings base that supplements the public age pension. Workers can add extra contributions, and the balances grow over time via investment returns.

According to the Australian government, the country’s superannuation system oversees the world's fourth-largest pool of pension assets, bigger than the combined sovereign wealth funds of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Australia has been actively pitching its superannuation system to U.S. officials and investors as a major capital source, with Ambassador Kevin Rudd leading the effort. In February, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent even attended a dedicated superannuation summit in Washington, where he praised the "sustainable" and "regular" growth of Australia's pension funds.

