Scott Bessent, Ted Cruz Hail $1,000 Trump Accounts For Kids: 'This Will Transform America'

President Donald Trump has launched "Trump Accounts," providing every eligible newborn in the U.S. with a $1,000 government-funded savings account to jumpstart their financial future.

Trump Accounts Provide $1,000 Starter Fund For Newborns

On Tuesday, President Trump, along with support from the Working Families Tax Cuts, unveiled "Trump Accounts," a new savings program for children born between 2025 and 2028.

Each eligible newborn will receive a $1,000 government contribution to begin their financial journey.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the program, saying, "With additional donations and the $1,000 contribution from this administration, every eligible newborn U.S. citizen is set up for long-term financial security, giving the next generation a meaningful stake in our economy."

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach added that families can access the program and additional contributions beginning July 4, 2026.

"Eligible children born 2025–2028 may receive a $1,000 contribution from the United States government," Beach said.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) highlighted the program's long-term potential: "A child born today will receive $1,000 in an individual investment account, setting them up for financial security from Day 1.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called it a transformative step, stating, "We're creating a whole new generation of capitalists who will experience the benefit of compound growth.“

“This will transform America," he added.

Michael Dell's $6.25 Billion Gift Fuels Massive Investment In American Children

On Tuesday, Founder of Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DELL) billionaire Michael Dell posted on X that he and his wife, Susan Dell, were contributing $6.25 billion from their charitable funds to help 25 million children build a stronger financial foundation.

He wrote "$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each… the smartest investment we can make is in children."

President Trump celebrated the donation on social media, calling Michael and Susan Dell "two great people."

