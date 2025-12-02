Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Calls For 'Full Travel Ban,' Says 'We Don't Want Them'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem escalated the national immigration debate on Monday with a call for a nationwide travel ban.

Noem Calls For Nationwide Travel Ban, Targeting ‘Foreign Invaders’

In a post on X, Noem said she had just met with the president and urged him to enact a "full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies."

She framed the message as a defense of American values, writing, "Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS."

Noem ended the post with an all-caps declaration: "WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."

Later, the official Homeland Security account on X echoed Noem's post, emphasizing "EVERY DAMN COUNTRY."

Trump Amplifies Noem's Warning On Radicalized Afghan Suspect

President Donald Trump shared Noem's post on Truth Social without additional comment.

Last week, Noem said the suspect in the fatal shooting of a National Guard member near the White House had been radicalized after arriving in the U.S.

The 29-year-old Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was arrested following the attack, which killed Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and critically injured Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe.

Lakanwal entered the country in 2021 after assisting U.S. forces and the CIA in Afghanistan. Prosecutors are expected to pursue first-degree murder charges and seek the death penalty.

The Trump administration criticized the Biden administration for admitting Lakanwal and is calling for stricter immigration controls, including halting Afghan immigration reviews and reassessing those already in the U.S.

