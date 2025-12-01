Trump Tariffs Lead To Erosion Of Goodwill For America Among Japanese: Poll

Japanese affection for the United States has dropped sharply after President Donald Trump slapped higher tariffs on imports from Japan, a new government poll shows, even though most people still say the relationship is broadly positive.

Support For Ties Drops To Lowest Since Financial Crisis

A Cabinet Office Public Opinion Survey on Diplomacy found 70.8% of respondents now describe Japan-U.S. relations as "good" or "quite good," down 14.7 percentage points from 85.5% a year earlier and the lowest level since 2008.

Positive views had hovered in the mid-80% to low-90% range for much of the past decade. The share of Japanese who "feel strong affinity" or "feel some affinity" toward the United States also slid to 77.0%, down 7.9 points from the prior year, according to preliminary figures. The mail survey, conducted from late September to early November, drew valid responses from about 1,600 adults, the Cabinet Office said.

Donald Trump’s Tariff-Related Uncertainty

The poll coincided with months of tense trade talks and Trump's tariff hikes on Japanese autos, steel and other goods. A Reuters survey this summer found 75% of Japanese companies viewed a subsequent tariff deal, which cut planned U.S. duties on Japanese imports to 15% instead of 25%, as at least somewhat favorable, even as many firms still expected earnings pressure.

Trump's auto levies and later decision to partially roll them back have already forced major Japanese carmakers to rethink production and investment plans in the United States.

Long-Term Trust In U.S. Still High, But Softening

Despite the recent slide, Japanese attitudes toward America remain more favorable than toward most other major powers. A similar cabinet-backed poll for the Foreign Ministry in 2019 had found that about 70% of Japanese viewed cooperation with Washington as "excellent" or "good," and more than 80% saw the U.S. as a reliable partner.

A Nippon.com poll from August this year highlights the shift in mood, finding that nearly 70% of Japanese say ties with the U.S. have worsened since Trump's second term began and that more than 40% want a foreign policy somewhat more independent of Washington.

Photo Courtesy: esfera on Shutterstock.com

