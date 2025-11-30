Adam Schiff Warns Trump Is Dragging America Toward A Venezuela War, Slams GOP For Treating Congress Like An 'Unnecessary Appendage'

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned Sunday that the President Donald Trump administration's escalating stance toward Venezuela risks pushing the United States toward conflict while sidelining Congress.

Schiff Says Congress Is ‘Ceding Our War Power‘

Schiff posted on X, urging lawmakers to assert their authority before any military action is taken.

"The time to stop the Trump administration from dragging us into war with Venezuela is not after the bombs start falling. It's right now," he wrote.

In the video, he warned Congress cannot "wait until we’re at war with Venezuela to get Congress to finally do its job."

He said lawmakers have "already ceded our most important power, and that is the power of the purse," and are now "ceding our war power as well."

Schiff Blasts Senate GOP For ‘Lack Of Courage‘

He sharply criticized Senate Republicans for failing to challenge the White House.

"Because of a lack of courage, of Senate Republicans, we are very much acting like an unnecessary constitutional afterthought," he said.

He added that the Senate "might as well just go home," accusing the administration of treating Congress as "an unnecessary appendage."

The Trump administration says its approach to Venezuela is intended to counter criminal networks tied to President Nicolás Maduro.

Lawmakers Warn Trump Is Bypassing Congress On Venezuela

On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) cautioned that Trump's "reckless" tactics toward Venezuela are edging the U.S. toward another costly foreign conflict, emphasizing that only Congress can authorize war.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) echoed the constitutional reminder, noting that Article I, Section 8 grants Congress the sole power to declare war.

Greene has announced she will resign from Congress effective January 2026.

Last week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) accused the administration of acting as though the U.S. is already "at war" to justify military actions without a vote, urging the White House to either seek authorization or halt the escalation.

Meanwhile, Trump announced on Truth Social that all airspace over and around Venezuela is "closed," directing airlines and others to avoid the region.

