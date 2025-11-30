Noem Says National Guard Shooting Suspect Was Radicalized In US

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says that the suspect in the fatal shooting of a National Guard member in Washington was radicalized domestically. The incident, which also resulted in another Guard member being severely injured, took place near the White House last week.

What Happened: The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Prior to his arrival in the US in 2021, Lakanwal had collaborated with US forces and the CIA in Afghanistan.

The incident led to the death of US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and left US Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, in a critical condition. Lakanwal is likely to face charges including first-degree murder, with authorities indicating that they will seek the death penalty, reports Bloomberg.

The Trump administration, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, criticized the Biden administration for allowing Lakanwal into the US.

They are advocating for more stringent immigration controls, including a cessation of Afghan immigration reviews and a reassessment of those already residing in the US.

Also Read: DHS Secretary Noem Says ICE Will Be at Super Bowl for Bad Bunny Performance

The investigation into the incident is still underway, with searches being conducted in Washington state, where Lakanwal lived with his family, and California. The shooting is being treated as a terror case, but a definitive motive is yet to be publicly disclosed.

Why It Matters: This incident has reignited the debate on immigration policies and national security. The fact that the suspect had previously worked with US forces and the CIA, and was still able to carry out such an attack, raises serious questions about the vetting process for immigrants, particularly those from conflict zones.

The demand for stricter immigration controls by the Trump administration underscores the political implications of this incident, which could influence future policy decisions.

Read Next

Majority of Americans Believe Trump's Policies are Harming Economy