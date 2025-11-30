Trump Hints At Tax Cut, John Bolton Warns Of Peace Prize Ambitions And More: This Week in Politics

As the week comes to a close, here’s a look at some of the most significant stories that unfolded in the world of politics.

Trump Says US Could ‘Completely’ Or ‘Substantially’ Cut Income Tax

Donald Trump hinted at a significant change in U.S. tax policy. He suggested that the substantial tariff revenues could be used to provide substantial relief for low and middle-income taxpayers.

Speaking to U.S. military service members on Thanksgiving, Trump said that the U.S. would be “substantially” cutting, or even “completely” eliminating the federal income tax over the next couple of years. However, he did not provide any specific details or a timeline for this change.

Trump’s announcement comes after a top economist suggested that his tariff rollbacks were a “remarkable admission” that his policies raised prices.

JD Vance Accuses Democrats Of Encouraging Military To Break Law

JD Vance, the Vice President, has intensified his criticism of six Democrats who cautioned the military about illegal orders. This comes as President Donald Trump continues to assert seditious claims, and the courts have invalidated parts of his National Guard deployments.

Vance, on Sunday, accused Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), along with Representatives Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), and Jason Crow (D-Colo.), of crossing a legal boundary by addressing active-duty personnel in a video, reminding them that they can refuse unlawful commands.

“If the president hasn't issued illegal orders, then the members of Congress telling the military to defy the president is by definition illegal,” Vance wrote on X.

John Bolton Says Trump’s Objective Isn’t To Help Ukraine But To ‘Claim’ Nobel Peace Prize

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that Trump’s focus on striking a high-profile deal with Russia could hinder crucial sanctions aimed at curbing Putin’s war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Bolton expressed his concerns on X, citing an interview with Times Radio. He stated, “Trump’s objective is not to help Ukraine, but to make any deal he can, and claim a Nobel Peace Prize.”

This revelation comes amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Russia, with the U.S. imposing sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Gavin Newsom Says Republicans Making It ‘Easier’ To Get Into Accidents

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the Trump administration for reportedly challenging road safety mandates.

The Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), plans to challenge automotive safety measures, including auto emergency braking and child reminder systems that alert drivers when a child is in the rear seat, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Sen. Ted Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Bessent Says If ‘Radical Left’ Shuts Down Government In January, GOP Should ‘Immediately End’ The Filibuster

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to be ready to scrap the legislative filibuster if Congress triggers another government shutdown when current funding expires in late January. This aligns with President Donald Trump’s demands to end the 60-vote hurdle.

In a Washington Post opinion essay, Bessent called the filibuster a “procedural fossil” that has allowed Democrats to hold the country “hostage,” pointing to the 43-day shutdown that ended Nov. 12, the longest on record. He wrote that the lapse caused lasting damage and disruption, including billions in lost output, canceled flights and delayed pay for federal workers, and said the rule now functions as a minority veto.

