Trump Says Tariffs Have Made US 'Rich, Strong, Powerful And Safe:' 'We Have All The Cards'

President Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to assert that tariffs have played a pivotal role in enhancing the United States’ economic and military prowess.

Trump emphasized that tariffs have not only enriched the U.S. but also fortified its position globally, saying tariffs have made the country "Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe."

"Wars Have Been Stopped"

He claimed that these measures have prevented wars and bolstered international relations, stopping other countries from taking advantage of the U.S. economy. According to Trump, the stock market and 401(k) plans have reached new heights, while inflation, prices, and taxes have seen a decline.

Additionally, Trump highlighted that education is being decentralized to state control, and he claimed that the U.S. military and southern border "is the strongest they have ever been."He attributed the nation’s newfound respect on the global stage to strong leadership and strategic tariff use.

In his post, Trump expressed concern about “Evil, American hating Forces” challenging these accomplishments at the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the justices to make decisions that benefit the nation.

The discussion around tariffs has been a contentious one. Trump recently suggested that the substantial tariff revenues could lead to a significant reduction or even elimination of federal income tax over the next few years. This potential policy shift could offer relief to low and middle-income taxpayers.

Tariffs And Inflation

However, another report warns that tariffs might be fueling inflation, with private sector data indicating renewed inflation risks. Despite official inflation rates remaining stable, tariffs could be contributing to price pressures.

Furthermore, a study from Yale’s Budget Lab highlights the regressive nature of these tariffs, disproportionately affecting low-income households. The analysis suggests that the bottom 10% of earners face a tax rate three times higher than the wealthiest 10% due to tariffs.

Analysts View Tariff As A Financial Boon

Despite these concerns, some analysts view tariffs as a financial boon, helping the U.S. navigate global bond market volatility. This perspective suggests that tariffs have contributed to the country’s financial stability amidst rising global debt.

