Pete Hegseth Denies Ordering 'Kill Everybody' Strikes As Senate Launches Investigation Into Controversial Caribbean Military Operations

On Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected reports that he ordered all individuals on targeted Caribbean boats to be killed, as lawmakers move to investigate the legality of the operations.

Alleged Orders Spark Controversy Over Caribbean Missile Strikes

The Washington Post reported that Hegseth allegedly instructed defense officials to "kill everybody" on a boat observed in the Caribbean on September 2, marking the start of a series of missile strikes under the Trump administration.

According to the report, a second strike killed two survivors clinging to the wreckage following Hegseth's alleged orders.

Hegseth Rejects Claims, Cites Lawful Counter-Narcotics Efforts

Hegseth called the reports "fake news" and "fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland."

He added that the strikes were "lawful under both US and international law" and aimed at stopping narcotics trafficking and targeting members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the administration designated as a terrorist organization earlier this year.

Sen. Roger Wicker(R-Miss.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said the Senate Armed Services Committee will investigate the strikes.

"The Committee has directed inquiries to the Department, and we will be conducting vigorous oversight to determine the facts related to the circumstances," they said in a joint statement.

Lawmakers Demand Transparency From Hegseth

On Saturday, Hegseth, in a post X, defended the Caribbean boat strikes as lawful "lethal, kinetic" operations targeting narco-terrorists, dismissing media reports as fake news and contrasting Trump's aggressive approach with what he called Biden's leniency.

Bipartisan leaders on the House Armed Services Committee announced a formal oversight effort to investigate the Pentagon's actions and obtain a full accounting of the operations.

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) accused Hegseth of “panicking” because he allegedly issued illegal kill orders.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged Hegseth to release full, unedited strike footage, accusing him of recklessness and demanding transparency, oversight, and accountability.

