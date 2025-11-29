Trump Admin Boasts Affordability Wins As Egg Prices Plunge 86%, Housing Costs Fall Nearly 14%, Despite Rising Grocery Inflation

The Donald Trump administration is focusing on lowering the cost of living for Americans, highlighting selective wins in food and housing prices even as broader inflation continues to challenge households.

Trump Admin Pushes Affordability Agenda Amid Rising Grocery Costs

During an appearance on Fox Business's "Kudlow," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (R-Texas) said Trump is "resolutely focused" on affordability measures ahead of the new year.

She recounted the president telling her, "‘Brooke, we're not going to have plastic eggs at the Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Go get the price of eggs down.'"

USDA Highlights Egg Price Drop, Housing Cost Reductions

Rollins added, "In almost 10 months, it's down 86 percent, the price of eggs. But, to your question, this president has been, as you know, because you know him so well, resolutely focused on making America more affordable again."

Trump has consistently framed affordability as a "voter perception issue," claiming complaints about the rising cost of living are a "con job by the Democrats."

He recently told Fox News, "I think polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we've ever had."

While egg prices have decreased slightly over the past year and housing costs have dropped by nearly 14% since Trump took office, other grocery staples have risen sharply.

Beef is up 14.7%, bacon 5.8%, and pork 1.6%, according to recent consumer price index data. Overall inflation sits at 3%, above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Trump Calls Himself ‘Affordability President' Amid Rising Prices

On Saturday, President Trump touted "Favored Nations Status" on Truth Social, claiming it has caused unprecedented drug price drops and calling himself "the Affordability President."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent credited Trump's deregulation and pro–private sector policies for lowering inflation and raising real incomes.

Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump's economic policies, highlighting rising grocery bills, the weakest seasonal job market in over a decade, and higher electricity costs.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said families face record-high grocery prices, overwhelmed food banks, and potential SNAP cuts under the GOP, blaming Trump's tariffs for rising costs and vowing to fight the cuts to keep families fed.

Economists, including Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics, warned of a serious affordability crisis, citing persistent inflation near 3% due to tariffs, restrictive immigration, and de-globalization trends.

