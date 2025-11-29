Trump's Approval Rating Hits Lowest Since Returning To Office, With Support Falling Among Republicans, Independents

President Donald Trump's approval rating has slipped to its lowest point since returning to office, with new polling showing cracks emerging among Republicans and independents as political and economic pressures intensify.

Republican And Independent Support Falls Sharply

A new Gallup survey released Friday shows Trump's approval rating at 36%, with 60% disapproving of his performance.

The figure marks a one-point decline from July and his weakest standing 10 months into his second term, reported The Hill.

His lowest-ever Gallup score, 34%, came shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.



While Democratic opposition remains overwhelming, Gallup found meaningful erosion within Trump's own coalition.

Republican approval has slid seven points since late October, to 84%, while support among independents has dropped from 33% to 25%.

Trump Sees Issue-By-Issue Declines Amid Shutdown Fallout And Economic Strain

Approval fell across major policy areas: immigration dropped by 9 points, the Middle East conflict by 7, the economy by 6, the federal budget by 12, and Ukraine by 10 since early this year.



Trump's weakest issue remains health care, where just 30% approve of his handling.

Gallup cited several contributors to the slump, including the protracted federal shutdown, rising affordability concerns, and Republican losses in the Nov. 5 elections.

The president's confrontations with reporters have also drawn attention.



Earlier this month, Trump told an ABC News journalist, "Quiet, piggy," and this week called another reporter "a stupid person" when questioned about vetting failures tied to a murder suspect.

See Also: MrBeast Went From Hiring Comedians And Laptop Salesmen From Best Buy To Building A 400-Person YouTube Empire: ‘I Wish I Had A Mentor.’

Trump Poll Slide Deepens Amid Cost Concerns, Epstein File Backlash

Last week, President Trump claimed that he had reached the highest poll numbers of his political career, even as new surveys showed his approval slipping sharply.

His Truth Social post touting economic and foreign-policy achievements came during what CNN called "the worst 10-day period" of his second term in polling, with independents dropping from near even to 43 points underwater.

Earlier this month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted found that his approval rating had fallen to 38%, the lowest of his second term, as voters grew increasingly frustrated by high prices and economic strain.

Only 26% said he was managing the cost of living well, prompting Trump to roll back several tariff-related duties.

He also faced renewed criticism for shifting his stance on releasing Justice Department files tied to Jeffrey Epstein, with only 20% approving of his handling of the issue.

The same survey showed his GOP support dipping to 82%, signaling rare weakness inside his base.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: IAB Studio on Shutterstock.com