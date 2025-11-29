Venezuela Condemns Trump Airspace Closure As 'Colonialist Threat,' Senate Democrats Raise War Powers Concerns

Venezuela denounced President Donald Trump‘s airspace closure declaration, calling it a “colonialist threat” that undermines the nation’s sovereignty.

The official statement issued described the action as “extravagant, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the people of Venezuela.”

Trump Announces Airspace Closure

In an X post on Saturday, Trump declared that Venezuelan airspace would be closed, warning pilots, airlines, and drug and human traffickers to stay away from the area completely. The closure was directed to “THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA.”

The fresh warning from the U.S. president indicates an escalation in targeting President Nicolás Maduro's regime.

Maduro had previously been accused of leading the Cartel de los Soles, which the United States designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

During Trump's first term, officials conducted war-game exercises to assess the potential scenarios surrounding Maduro's possible downfall.

Senate Minority Leader Raises War Powers Issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed back on Trump's authority, saying only Congress has the constitutional power to declare war. “Congress has not authorized the use of military force against Venezuela,” Schumer said, warning the actions push America toward “another costly foreign war.”

Schumer also called for bipartisan congressional action to return war declaration power to the people.

Schumer last week called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to brief the Senate on the escalating operations.

