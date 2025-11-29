Congo And Rwanda Presidents To Meet Trump In Washington For Peace Deal

The presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are reportedly set to visit Washington next week to sign a peace agreement and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Three sources, including Tina Salama, spokesperson for Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, confirmed to Reuters that the leaders will meet on Dec. 4 as the Trump administration continues efforts to broker peace in eastern Congo and attract Western mining investments to the region.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Peace Framework Building On Prior Agreements

According to Salama, the meeting will build on a Regional Economic Integration Framework reached earlier this month and a peace agreement mediated by the United States that was signed by the foreign ministers of both nations in June.

The June agreement was secured by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hosted the signing ceremony at the State Department.

Both agreements are anticipated to be ratified by the heads of state, Reuters reported.

M23 Rebel Advance Escalates Regional Conflict

This year, the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group, supported by Rwanda, launched a swift advance in the eastern Congo and took control of Goma, a crucial mining city.

In an early February report, the United Nations (UN) estimated that nearly 3,000 people have died and nearly 2,900 have been injured since Jan. 26.

Although Rwanda denies backing the rebels, a UN expert group said in a July report that the country exercises command and control over the M23

The Congolese government and M23 signed the Doha Framework for Peace on Nov. 15, according to AMANI Africa, a pan-African think tank specializing in African Union peace processes.

Implementation Stalls Despite September Agreement

Both Congo and Rwanda, in September, agreed to implement the security measures outlined in the June deal by year-end, including operations against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the withdrawal of Rwandan troops. Though there hasn't been any notable development on the ground so far.

The Trump administration had discussed facilitating billions of dollars of Western investment in the region, which is rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium, and other minerals. Trump ally Gentry Beach was reported to be negotiating control of the Rubaya coltan mine, a deal requiring over $500 million in investment.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.