Donald Trump Nullifies 92% Of Joe Biden's Autopen-Signed Documents: 'Cancelling All Executive Orders And Anything Else'

On Friday, President Donald Trump escalated his fight over Joe Biden's presidential record, announcing that he is voiding what he said are the vast majority of the former president's autopen-signed documents and executive actions.

Trump Targets Biden's Use Of The Autopen

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he is invalidating any document approved during Biden's presidency using an autopen — a device that mechanically reproduces a signature — arguing that the practice rendered the directives illegitimate.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect," he wrote.

He added, "I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally."

If Biden disagrees, Trump warned, he could face perjury charges.

Following this post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who abruptly stepped down after a public split with Trump, wrote on X that if autopen-issued pardons are revoked, authorities should pursue charges against Anthony Fauci for "crimes against humanity."

Biden issued 162 executive orders during his term, according to the American Presidency Project, though it remains unclear how many involved autopen signatures.

Biden Pushes Back On Trump's Claims

Biden dismissed Trump's accusations earlier this year, saying they were meant to distract from political realities.

He maintained that he personally made decisions on pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations, calling any suggestion otherwise false.

Legal Precedent Says Autopens Are Allowed

Presidents from both parties have used the autopen for decades. In 2005, the Justice Department under President George W. Bush determined that using the device to sign legislation is legally valid, reported CBS News.

Trump himself acknowledged earlier this year that he, too, has used an autopen, though he said it was reserved for documents he considered "unimportant," the report noted.

