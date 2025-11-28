Senator Buys Bitcoin ETFs Before Thanksgiving: 2025 Purchases Now Over $500K

A U.S. Senator went shopping for Bitcoin ETFs ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, adding to his investment portfolio that has been buying cryptocurrency-related investments frequently in 2025.

Here's a look at the latest purchases.

Senator Goes Bitcoin Shopping

Sen. David McCormick (R-Pa.) disclosed buying shares of the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSE:BITB) ahead of Thanksgiving, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

According to the disclosure, McCormick purchased the following:

Nov. 24: Buy $15,000 to $50,000 BITB

Nov. 25: Buy $50,000 to $100,000 BITB

The senator also bought and sold multiple municipal securities, as reported on the latest disclosure.

McCormick's disclosures in 2025 have mostly included municipal securities and Bitcoin ETFs. Here's a look at the senator's purchases of BITB this year:

April 3: $15,000 to $50,000

April 2: $15,000 to $50,000

March 31: $15,000 to $50,000

March 27: $50,000 to $100,000

March 25: $50,000 to $100,000

March 24: $15,000 to $50,000

March 20: $50,000 to $100,000

March 13: $15,000 to $50,000

March 11: $15,000 to $50,000

March 10: $50,000 to $100,000

March 5: $15,000 to $50,000

March 3: $50,000 to $100,000

Feb. 28: $15,000 to $50,000

Feb. 27: $50,000 to $100,000

Feb. 26: $15,000 to $50,000

Feb. 25: $50,000 to $100,000

In total, McCormick has bought $550,000 to $1.3 million in shares of the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in 2025.

The latest purchases on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 were made while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded between $85,272.20 and $89,206.34.

Bitcoin is down 0.9% year-to-date in 2025, but is up 10.1% over the last seven days and at $92,635.62 currently sits ahead of McCormick's latest purchase prices.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF is down 5.0% year-to-date in 2025.

Read Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Down Since Last Thanksgiving: Prepare For Some Awkward Dinner-Table Questions

McCormick's Crypto History

The senator has been perceived as being friendly to the cryptocurrency sector, which prompted an endorsement from a key crypto figure in his 2024 Senate race.

McCormick, the former CEO of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, narrowly won a Senate seat in the 2024 election. During his Senate campaign, McCormick was endorsed by Coinbase Global CEO Brian Armstrong for his pro-crypto support.

"If you live in Pennsylvania, you should vote for Dave McCormick. He is the better candidate on crypto (among many other credentials," Armstrong said at the time.

A senator buying Bitcoin ETFs could signal support for the leading cryptocurrency. The purchase and timing could also draw red flags and continue the hot debate over whether members of Congress should be able to profit off the buying and selling of stocks, options and cryptocurrencies.

On the day of McCormick's first ETF purchase (Feb. 25), he was part of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets's first hearing.

"2025 is the year for digital assets. Blockchain and digital assets offer Pennsylvania and America a chance to lead the next wave of innovation, enhancing our national security and our economy. Proud to be a member of the inaugural Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets," McCormick tweeted.

McCormick's involvement in the Subcommittee on Digital Assets and his heavy trading in a Bitcoin ETF will likely invite scrutiny ahead of a potential Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.