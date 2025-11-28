JD Vance Roasts Turkey Fans— 'It Doesn't Actually Taste That Good'

Vice President JD Vance used a pre-Thanksgiving visit to troops in Kentucky this week to deliver a mix of holiday humor and blunt honesty, and most of it was aimed squarely at the Thanksgiving turkey.

Speaking to servicemembers at Fort Campbell on Wednesday, Vance joked that many Americans exaggerate how much they enjoy the traditional holiday bird.

After asking troops to raise their hands if they genuinely liked turkey, he shot back that those who did were "full of ****," arguing the meal is more obligation than culinary delight.

“Here's how I know that every single one of you who raised your hand is lying,” he quipped, “How many times do you roast an 18-pound turkey just randomly? Nobody does it because turkey doesn't actually taste that good.”

Still, Vance said the bird remains a symbol of an unmistakably American holiday, one he called his favorite.

‘America First’ As Trump Ramps Up Immigration Crackdown

Vance also tied his remarks to President Donald Trump‘s “America First” message, quipping that Thanksgiving's signature meat is “uniquely” American. But he shifted quickly from jokes to gratitude, emphasising that the heart of the holiday is appreciation and commending troops for their service.

“The most dangerous and lethal weapon anywhere in the world is a United States soldier,” he said, adding that Trump wished them a happy Thanksgiving.

The vice president, accompanied by second lady Usha Vance and their children, later served mashed potatoes and dinner rolls as part of the base's holiday meal.

Vance’s comments came just as news arrived that two National Guard members were shot just blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. One died on Thursday while the second remains in a critical condition, and the suspect, an Afghan national, is in custody.

The incident prompted Trump to ramp up his crackdown on immigration, and the president said late Thursday he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.”

