This Trump-Linked Media Stock Is Starting To Heat Up: Momentum Score Spikes

A media company with deep ties to the Trump administration has witnessed significant volatility recently, without any major news or catalyst.

Wyoming-headquartered Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC:MLMC) is owned by Mike Lindell, who is known for inventing MyPillow and being an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

His media business primarily consists of FrankSpeech, a free-speech-focused, censorship-free video streaming platform, along with Vocl, an alternative social media platform that largely caters to Trump’s base and their issues, similar to Gab and Parler.

Stock Sees Spike In Momentum

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings is calculated based on its price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against all other stocks.

A surge in a stock’s Momentum score is thus indicative of significant volatility or strength, usually following a significant fundamental news or catalyst.

1. Mike Lindell Media Corp.

The Mike Lindell Media Corp. has seen its Momentum scores surge from 26.92 to 85.42 within the span of a week, following the stock’s volatile streak over the past couple of days.

This surge happened despite there being no meaningful news or fundamental shift around the company. Trading has been choppy rather than decisive, and the stock is only up about 5.63% over the past five sessions a following a whiplash-heavy week.

The stock is currently down 37.60% year-to-date, but is up 51% over the past six months, which illustrates the level of volatility that it is known to experience.

The stock has a favorable price trend in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

