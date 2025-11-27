John Bolton Says Trump's Objective Isn't To Help Ukraine But To 'Claim' Nobel Peace Prize: He Won't Take Steps Against Russia

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that President Donald Trump's focus on brokering a high-profile deal with Russia could stall critical sanctions aimed at curbing Putin's war in Ukraine.

Trump's Focus On Dealmaking Over Ukraine Support, Bolton Warns

On Wednesday, Bolton shared his concerns in a post on X, while referencing an interview with Times Radio.

He wrote, "Trump's objective is not to help Ukraine, but to make any deal he can, and claim a Nobel Peace Prize.

“New sanctions against Russia are therefore highly unlikely, to avoid jeopardizing the dealmaking," he added.

Lindsey Graham's Sanctions Bill Stalled Amid Trump's Deal Ambitions

During the radio interview, Bolton elaborated on the stalled sanctions package sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Bolton said, “He won’t want to take steps against Russia that may prevent the deal from happening because his objective is not to help Ukraine.“

“His objective is to make a deal so that like Theodore Roosevelt who got the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing the end of the Russo-Japanese war back in 1905…that’s what he wants,“ he added.

The sanctions bill, introduced in April, would impose penalties including up to 500% tariffs on countries and individuals importing Russian energy, a measure intended to limit funding for Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

Despite bipartisan support, the legislation remains in limbo, with Congress awaiting movement from the White House.

Ukraine Pushback And US Pressure Shape Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia's allegations that Ukraine could not defend itself, saying recent battlefield gains and deep strikes proved the country's strength and showed why international support remained essential.

He argued that pressure for peace should fall on Russia, not Ukraine.

Trump Ties Meetings To Finalized Peace Deal

President Trump said he would meet Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin only once a peace deal was finalized or close to completion.

Zelenskyy noted that his team had worked on the U.S.-drafted proposal and said future progress depended heavily on American leadership.

Last week, the Trump administration's push for a rapid agreement placed Ukraine under intensified pressure.

Washington presented Kyiv with a framework that included several of Moscow's demands and warned that intelligence and weapons support could be reduced if Ukraine refused to sign.

Senior U.S. officials also urged Kyiv to follow what they called an "aggressive timeline" for settling.

Photo Courtesy: Christopher Halloran on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.







