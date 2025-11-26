Elon Musk Says 'Radical Action' Needed After 2 National Guard Troops Shot, Trump Says Perpetrator Will Pay 'Steep Price'

On Wednesday, two National Guard soldiers were critically injured in a targeted shooting near the White House, prompting leaders across the political spectrum to react with outrage, condolences, and calls for justice.

Republicans React With Outrage And Calls For Justice

Republican figures reacted after two West Virginia National Guardsmen were critically wounded in a shooting near the White House.

President Donald Trump issued one of the strongest responses, writing on Truth Social that "the animal that shot the two National Guardsmen… will pay a very steep price."

He praised the Guard, saying, "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement."

Vice President JD Vance called it a heartbreaking moment for the country, posting, "We're all heartbroken over our brave guardsmen… today is a brutal reminder of what we ask them to do every day."

Elon Musk also weighed in, criticizing the nation's public-safety system and calling for major reforms.

"How many innocent people dying does it take to reform our broken system?" he asked. "Radical action is needed."

The Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll, said he visited the injured Guardsmen in the hospital, adding, "Please keep our Guardsmen in your prayers."

Democrats Condemn Shooting, Emphasize Support For Guardsmen

Democratic leaders expressed grief and solidarity after two West Virginia National Guardsmen were shot in Washington, D.C., calling the attack a heartbreaking and unacceptable act of violence.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said her family was praying for the Guardsmen and thanked first responders.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) called the shooting "heartbreaking," noting the victims had volunteered to serve their community and country.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) described the attack as a "horrific act of violence" and offered prayers for the servicemembers and their families.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his heart "breaks for the victims," adding that he was monitoring the situation and grateful for the quick apprehension of the suspect.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called the shooting a "horrible tragedy" and urged the public to condemn such violence, saying he and his wife were praying for the victims and all service members.

