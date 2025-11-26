Two National Guard Troops Shot Near White House, Reagan Airport Briefly Halts Flights

Two West Virginia National Guard members on duty in the nation's capital were shot and critically wounded Wednesday in an ambush just two blocks from the White House, a brazen attack that briefly halted flights into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and drew a furious vow of retaliation from President Donald Trump.

Troops Tackle Gunman After Street Ambush

According to an Associated Press report, police said a lone gunman rounded a corner near a Metro entrance and immediately opened fire on a small Guard detail patrolling the area. Other troops rushed toward the shots, tackled the assailant and held him down until law enforcement arrived, after at least one Guard member exchanged gunfire with the shooter, according to officials. The suspect was also shot and hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

FBI Director Kash Patel and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said to AP that the two Guard members were in critical condition and called the incident a "targeted shooting." Nearly 2,200 Guard troops are currently assigned to a joint task force in Washington.

Trump Orders More Troops, Promises ‘Steep Price'

Trump, in Florida for Thanksgiving, ordered an additional 500 Guard members to Washington after the attack, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said. "The animal who shot these brave Guard members will pay a very steep price," Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling the troops "truly Great People."

Vice President JD Vance urged Americans to pray for the wounded soldiers and called the shooting a reminder that "our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States."

Flights Briefly Paused At Reagan National

According to a separate Reuters report, the Federal Aviation Administration stated that it briefly paused arrivals into Reagan National because aircraft involved in the emergency response were operating near the flight paths into the airport. Normal operations resumed soon after. The disruption hit during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, as TSA prepares to screen about 17.8 million passengers over the Thanksgiving period.

