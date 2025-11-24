Democrat Strategist Says 'Only Way Out' For The Party Is To Confront Trump's 'Unjust' System With 'Pure Economic Rage'

Democratic strategist James Carville is urging his party to lean hard into economic populism, saying Democrats should harness voter anger over prices and wages as they head toward the 2026 midterms.

Carville Urges ‘Economic Rage’ As Core Message

In a New York Times opinion essay published Monday, Carville wrote, "It is time for Democrats to embrace a sweeping, aggressive, unvarnished, unapologetic and altogether unmistakable platform of pure economic rage," calling it "our only way out of the abyss."

He argued Democrats need their most populist platform since the Great Depression to confront what he described as an "unjust economic system" that has pushed up utility bills and left families squeezed.

Populist Policy Pitch Aims At Rural Voters

Carville proposed a concise agenda that includes raising the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour, offering free public college tuition, expanding rural broadband as a public utility and providing universal child care. He said Democrats will keep urban and suburban voters but must win back rural regions by staying on message about affordability.

Democratic Wins And Polls Fuel New Strategy

The essay comes after Democrats posted notable wins this month, including gubernatorial victories in New Jersey and Virginia and flips of several state legislative seats. Party leaders have framed the results as blowback against cost-of-living pressures under President Donald Trump.

Polling suggests the economy is becoming a growing liability for the White House. A CBS News/YouGov survey released this week found Trump's approval rating on the economy at 36%, down from 51% in March, with price concerns dominating across parties.

Carville's latest argument marks a turn from earlier this year, when he urged Democrats, in a separate Times essay in February, to make a "strategic political retreat," essentially to "play dead" while Republicans "crumble beneath their own weight."

