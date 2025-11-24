Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's Not Endorsing Anyone For The Election Meant To Replace Her In Congress: 'Out Of Respect'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says she will stay neutral in the special election to replace her in Congress, sidestepping a clash between a contender from her camp and one backed by President Donald Trump.

Greene Refuses To Endorse Any Successor Candidate

"Looking ahead towards the Special Election for my Congressional seat, I will not be endorsing anyone out of respect to my district. I truly support the wonderful people of Georgia 14 and want them to pick their Representative," Greene wrote on X on Monday. "So anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth," she added.

Her hands-off stance leaves Trump's allies free to elevate their own pick in Georgia's 14th District, a GOP bastion that Greene won in 2024 by 28 points. The contest can be scheduled only after Greene resigns. State law requires 30 days' notice, and officials expect an election in March.

Resignation After Trump Rift Shakes Georgia Race

Greene's five-year House run ends early on Jan. 5, 2026, after she unexpectedly announced her resignation following a bitter rift with Trump. She said she wanted to avoid a "hateful and hurtful primary."

Trump blasted her as "a traitor," said he would back an opponent, and called her exit "great news for the country" before later softening. Asked Saturday en route to Marine One, he said he disagreed with her philosophy but thought "she's a nice person," Fox News reported.

Exit Tightens GOP Majority, 2028 Talk Denied

As noted in a report by The Hill on Monday, her departure also tightens the GOP's already slim House margin, creating another vacancy that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) must manage until voters choose a successor.

Greene has tried to tamp down talk that she is leaving to set up a bigger run. After Time reported she had considered a 2028 presidential bid, she shot it down on social media, saying she is not running for president.

Photo Courtesy: Philip Yabut on Shutterstock.com