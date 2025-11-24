Adam Schiff Says Turkeys Are Up 40% And Sweet Potatoes Cost 37% More As Thanksgiving Approaches: Trump Needs To Do 'Something' About It

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) used the Thanksgiving run-up to knock President Donald Trump's pledge to lower grocery bills, saying many staples still cost far more than when Trump took office.

Schiff Flags Turkey, Beef, Sweet Potato Price Jumps

In a post on X on Sunday, Schiff wrote, "As we approach Thanksgiving, let's take stock on Donald Trump's promise to reduce costs. Turkeys up 40 percent. Sweet potatoes, 37 percent. Beef up 10 percent. … But he needs to do something about it."

In a video clip accompanying the post, the California Democrat tied part of the jump to Trump's tariffs, saying higher duties raise costs for imported inputs such as turkey feed.

Farm Bureau Finds Cheaper Meal, But Key Items Rise

The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey, released last week, puts the average Thanksgiving dinner for 10 at $55.18, down 5% from 2024. Still, about half the items rose, including sweet potatoes up 37% and vegetable trays up more than 60%. Beef prices also remain elevated in many regions and wholesale turkey prices have swung after bird flu, even as some retailers locked in discounts.

Trump has argued that holiday costs are falling, citing a Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) meal bundle he says is roughly 25% cheaper. PolitiFact and AP Fact Focus called that comparison misleading because this year's bundle contains fewer and smaller items, so the drop reflects marketing choices more than broad price relief.

Bessent Defends Inflation Record as Economists Push Back

Schiff's comments landed the same day Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the administration's inflation record in an NBC News interview, saying Americans are headed for the "lowest-cost Thanksgiving dinner in four years" and brushing off worries about recent price upticks.

Inflation has cooled but not vanished. The CPI rose 0.3% in September after 0.4% in August, while food costs are up about 3% over the past year. Economist Peter Schiff recently warned Trump was taking premature credit, writing, "Not only is inflation not dead" and arguing tariffs could push prices higher.

