Scott Bessent Says If 'Radical Left' Again Shuts Down Government In January, GOP Should 'Immediately End' The Filibuster

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to be ready to scrap the legislative filibuster if Congress triggers another government shutdown when current funding expires in late January, aligning himself with President Donald Trump's demands to end the 60-vote hurdle.

Bessent Calls Filibuster ‘Fossil’ After Shutdown Damage

In a Washington Post opinion essay, Bessent called the filibuster a "procedural fossil" that has allowed Democrats to hold the country "hostage," pointing to the 43-day shutdown that ended Nov. 12, the longest on record. He wrote that the lapse caused lasting damage and disruption, including billions in lost output, canceled flights and delayed pay for federal workers, and said the rule now functions as a minority veto.

Bessent reinforced his argument on X, writing, "With the American people just now emerging from the longest and most devastating government shutdown in U.S. history, we cannot ignore the weapon Senate Democrats used to take the country hostage."

See Also: Scott Bessent Says Americans Set For ‘Lowest Cost’ Thanksgiving Dinner In 4 Years After Being ‘Traumatized’ By Biden-Era Prices

In the op-ed, he similarly blamed Democrats' use of the rule and added, "In January, when spending considerations again come due, if Democrats once again choose to shut down the government, then Republicans should immediately end the filibuster."

Trump Urges Nuclear Option, GOP Leaders Push Back

The call echoes Trump, who during the shutdown pressed GOP senators to "go nuclear" and claimed Democrats would scrap the practice anyway if they regained power, a claim Bessent repeated, calling Republican faith in Democratic restraint "wishful thinking."

But Republican leaders have resisted. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) defended the filibuster as an institutional safeguard and said the votes to end it were not there.

Vote Count Challenge As Deadline Nears

NBC News’ Kristen Welker pressed Bessent on "Meet the Press" on Sunday about his call to end the filibuster, noting that Thune has said Republicans don't have the votes. She asked whether Bessent and Trump actually have enough support to scrap it. Bessent sidestepped a firm count and said they'll find out by Jan. 30, framing his op-ed on Sunday as a warning to Democrats and the Senate about another shutdown.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com