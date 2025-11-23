Marjorie Taylor Greene Explains Why She Won't Run For President In 2028: 'Begging For Donations … Destroying Your Health'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has firmly denied any intentions of running for President in 2028. On Sunday, she took to social media to refute claims that suggested she was considering a presidential bid.

Greene Says ‘Political Industrial Complex’ Misleading The Public

Greene criticized a Time report for relying on unnamed sources, calling it “lying” rather than journalism. She emphasized that she has never expressed a desire to run for President and has only laughed off such suggestions.

Greene’s post highlighted her disdain for the “Political Industrial Complex,” which she accuses of misleading the public. She expressed her unwillingness to endure the grueling demands of a presidential campaign, citing the exhaustive nature of fundraising and political debates. Greene also criticized the political system, stating it would prevent her from effectively addressing America’s issues.



The Georgia Representative escalated her criticism, claiming "The Political Industrial Complex has destroyed our country" and will never let outsiders rise to power because "that would go against its business model." She urged followers to "open your eyes," warning of rising national debt, looming Social Security shortfalls, high taxes, and what she portrayed as government-enabled "invasions" through immigration and foreign wars. Greene argued that Americans are being distracted by "shiny objects," saying that unless they stop fighting each other, they will never unite to fix the country's problems.

Running For President Is ‘Exhausting’

Greene argued that running for president meant "traveling all over the country, begging for donations … destroying your health and having no personal life" just to enter a system she said refuses to fix America's problems. She framed the process as exhausting, unhealthy, and ultimately pointless for anyone seeking real change.

Greene’s comments come amid her recent decision to

, effective January 2026, following a public disagreement with

. This move has sparked significant attention in political circles.

Trump Softens Stance Toward Greene

Greene’s denial of presidential ambitions comes at a time when her political career is undergoing significant changes. Her resignation has already created waves.



Trump softened his stance on Greene after initially calling her resignation "great news for the country." He later told reporters that although he disagreed with her philosophy and endorsements, he thought she was "a nice person."

Greene previously said she received warnings from private security firms about rising threats after Trump attacked her publicly. The clash followed her vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and disagreements with GOP leadership, prompting Trump to label her a "RINO" and mock her on Truth Social. Greene defended her stance as support for victims and said escalating rhetoric underscored growing political toxicity.

