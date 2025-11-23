Elon Musk's Political Power Play On X Is Just Beginning

Elon Musk has been found to be sharing politically sensitive content and conspiracy theories on his social media platform, X. This information comes to light following an analysis conducted by NBC News.

What Happened: Musk has been using his social media platform to disseminate content related to immigrants, violent crime, and judges he perceives as excessively lenient.

He has also been propagating conspiracy theories, including the antisemitic “great replacement” theory, despite facing criticism for the same two years ago.

From September 17 to October 17, Musk posted, responded to, or shared content 1,716 times on his X account, which averages to about 55 times a day. Almost half of his posts during this period were about politically charged topics, as per NBC News.

Even after stepping down from his role in the Donald Trump administration in May to concentrate on his businesses, Musk continues to exert his political influence through his social media presence.

His posts often promote his business and comment on issues generally associated with the far right.

Approximately 41% of his posts during the same period were about his companies, with his AI startup, xAI, being the most discussed business topic.

Despite his recent shift towards right-wing ideologies, Musk remains one of the most influential figures, even without holding an official government position. His posts regularly attract millions of views, indicating his substantial influence.

Why It Matters: Musk’s social media activity is a clear reflection of his influence in both the business and political spheres. His posts, which often blend business promotion with political commentary, reach millions of people, highlighting the significant role he plays in shaping public opinion.

While his shift towards right-wing ideologies has been controversial, it has not diminished his influence or his ability to command attention on a global scale.

