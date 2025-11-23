Candace Owens Claims Macrons Targeted Her In Assassination Plot

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has accused French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron of planning her assassination.

What Happened: Owens made the allegation after she was reportedly informed about the plot by a “high-ranking employee of the French Government” two days before. She claimed that the Macrons had “executed upon and paid for my assassination.”

The source purportedly disclosed that the assassination was to be executed by France's elite National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), with the involvement of “one Israeli” operative.

Owens has provided no evidence for her claims, which remain unverified by authorities. She also tied the alleged plot to Charlie Kirk's 2025 killing, suggesting the suspect trained with France's 13th Legion Brigade.

Additionally, Owens cautioned that French journalist Xavier Poussard, known for his work on material about Brigitte Macron, could also be at risk. She appealed to her followers to disseminate her post, voicing doubts about who in the American government could be relied upon.

Also Read: Wave of Crypto Kidnappings in France Raises Security Alarms

So far, no official response has been received from French, Israeli, or US authorities regarding Owens’s accusations. The allegations have elicited a broad spectrum of reactions online, ranging from endorsement to derision.

Why It Matters: The allegations made by Owens are serious and could have significant diplomatic implications if proven true. The lack of evidence and official response from the involved parties, however, leaves room for speculation and uncertainty.

The connection drawn by Owens between the alleged plot and the murder of Charlie Kirk adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

While the truth of these allegations remains to be seen, the incident underscores the power of social media in shaping public opinion and discourse.

Read Next

Macron Warns World Will Know By Monday If Putin ‘Played’ Trump Again