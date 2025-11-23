Anthony Scaramucci On GOP's View Of Donald Trump: 'Trump Is A Lame Duck, If You're Inside His Inner Orbit, You Hate The Guy's Guts'

Anthony Scaramucci has shed light on the Republican Party’s actual sentiments about President Donald Trump, suggesting they are more negative than what is portrayed publicly.

What Happened: Scaramucci hinted that Trump’s grip on the GOP is loosening. He portrayed the former president as a “lame duck” heading towards the midterm elections, leading a party that harbors disdain for him.

Speaking at the Daily Beast Podcast, Scaramucci stated, “Anybody who thinks the party likes him doesn't understand the party. And that could be the donors who hold their nose and give him money, or that could be the political class that lives with them in Washington.”

He further asserted that those within Trump’s inner circle “hate the guy’s guts,” but continue to back him due to fear of his political clout and media reach.

“If you're inside Trump's inner orbit, you hate the guy's guts. He knows that, you know that. But there's a dance because you're afraid of him, because he's intimidating you, because of his political prowess and his media presence. He's sort of the big furry, he's sasquatch of social media. And you don't want him bigfooting your ass. So you're afraid of him, but you hate his guts," he added.

“Trump is a lame duck, and he's racing now towards the midterm elections and his lame-duck status and his party hates him," said Scaramucci.

Scaramucci pointed out the recent bipartisan vote to disclose the Jeffrey Epstein files, against Trump’s initial wishes, as a clear act of defiance from prominent Republicans.

While he doesn’t anticipate Trump being ousted from office, Scaramucci forecasts a significant decline in his sway over the GOP.

Why It Matters: This revelation from a former insider provides a unique perspective on the internal dynamics of the GOP. It suggests a growing divide within the party and raises questions about its future direction.

The alleged discontent towards Trump, coupled with the recent act of defiance, could potentially impact the party’s unity and its performance in the upcoming midterm elections.

The extent of Trump’s influence on the GOP, as well as the party’s public stance towards him, will be crucial factors to watch in the coming months.

